As pandemic restrictions continue to ease, and major airlines resume routes that reconnect New Zealand with the rest of the world, many of us are dreaming of travelling far and wide around the globe.

The rising cost of living (and travel) may make these dreams feel like they'll never be a reality.

However, there are some ways you can itch that travel scratch without breaking the bank, like visiting the world's cheapest and most famous attractions.

By collecting and combining data on the average cost of entry (not including tour guides) and the price of a nearby hotel, games company Slingo calculated a list of the top 10 most affordable landmarks to visit in 2022.

From Peru's Machu Picchu to the Great Wall of China, here are some iconic attractions you can visit without breaking the bank.

10. Mount Eden Crater, New Zealand

People walk around the volcanic crater on Mount Eden. Photo / Getty

Lucky for us Kiwis, one of the best (and cheapest) attractions to visit is right here in Tāmaki Makaurau. A favourite for Aucklanders, Mount Eden Crater is often spotted with walkers and tourists enjoying the gorgeous 360-degree city views. As locals know, this maunga (and dozens of others) is totally free to explore.

Entrance - Free

Hotel - $131.40

Total - $131.40

9. Machu Picchu, Peru

This attraction has long captured the imagination of travellers around the world and is a must-visit for those in South America, especially because it's one of the cheapest around. While a trip to see the historic remains of the Incan empire isn't free, the affordable hotels in Peru make this visit easy on your wallet.

Entrance - $62.72

Hotel - $131.4

Total - 194.12

8. Cristo Redentor, Brazil

Arguably Brazil's most well-known icon, Cristo Redentor (Chris the Redeemer) is a world-famous statue that many travellers visit while exploring the popular city of Rio de Janeiro. Built in 1931 on Corcovado Mountain, the statue is well worth a visit both to appreciate its religious significance and enjoy the views over the coastal city below.

Entrance - $29.23

Hotel - $159.94

Total - $189.2

7. Hagia Sofia, Turkey

Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, is a mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo / Unsplash

In the beautiful city of Istanbul, tourists can visit the gorgeous and active Mosque, Hagia Sofia. Built by a Roman emperor from 532 to 537, the historical landmark continues to be used today and is free to visit. Add in Instanbul's cheap accommodation and it makes for a great budget option.

Entrance - Free

Hotel - $171.4

Total - $171.4

6. Angkor Wat, Cambodia

If you're hanging out for a trip to Southeast Asia, the temple complex Angor Wat should definitely be on your travel itinerary. Built during the 12th century, the religious monument is not only the world's largest but also one of the cheapest attractions to visit for tourists.

Entrance - $56.0

Hotel - $112.3

Total - $168.3

5. Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

These iconic pyramids are likely on the bucket list of many travellers and feature the tomb of a Pharoah as well as the largest pyramid in Egypt. Luckily for those keen to visit, the entire experience, from the hotel stay to landmark tickets, won't set you back a huge amount.

Entrance - $35.7

Hotel - $108.5

Total - $144.2

4. Great Wall of China, China

The total length of all sections of the Great Wall of China ever built adds up to about 21,196 kilometres. Photo / Unsplash

Like the pyramids, the Great Wall of China is an experience you can't find anywhere else in the world, making it one of the most recognized and visited attractions. Fortunately, as popular as the Great Wall is, the cost of entry is just $15, while a nearby hotel can be scored for as little as $116.

Entrance - $14.7

Hotel - $116.1

Total - $130.8

3. The Great Sphinx, Egypt

After visiting the pyramids in Cairo, take a trip to an equally budget-friendly but world-class landmark, the Great Sphinx. Classed as one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the giant limestone statue has the head of a pharaoh and the body of a lion and guards the pyramid of Khafre at Giza.

Entrance - $8.13

Hotel - $108.5

Total - $116.6

2. Mount Fuji, Japan

As sacred as it is stunning, Mount Fuji is one of the planet's three Holy Mountains and a must-see sight for those travelling around Japan. Free to visit, the country's tallest mountain is also surrounded by affordable hotels, making it a cheap and cheerful experience.

Entrance - Free

Hotel - $104.4

Total - $104.4

1. Taj Mahal, India

The Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Photo / Mike Scott

Holding the title as the cheapest landmark to visit in the world thanks to its budget entrance fee and affordable hotels nearby is the Taj Mahal. Built during the 17th century, this white marble mausoleum can be found in Agra, India and gives visitors a peak into what life was like for the wealthy Mughal emperors during history.

Entrance - $21.5

Hotel - $47.6

Total - $69.1