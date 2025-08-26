17 personalised gift ideas for Father’s Day 2025

2. Custom pet canvas print
A unique piece of art capturing the likeness of a beloved furry friend.
3. Personalised trainers
Photo / Nike
A pair of custom-designed sneakers with initials, colours, patterns, or artwork that reflects the recipient’s unique style.
4. Custom leather wallet
A stylish accessory with a name or initials embossed for a sophisticated feel.
5. Personalised calendar
Photo / Vistaprint
A year-long reminder of cherished moments, with a different photo for each month.
6. Engraved whiskey or beer glasses
Elegant drinkware personalised with a name, monogram, or special date.
7. Monogrammed tote bag
A fashionable and functional bag marked with the recipient’s initials.
8. Personalised storybook
Photo / Wonderbly
A magical book where a child is the hero of their own adventure. And before you ask – yes, parents can also be the heroes…
9. Photo blanket
A cosy blanket printed with a favourite photo, perfect for snuggling up with memories.
10. Custom photo puzzle
A fun and interactive gift that turns a special photo into a challenging game.
11. Personalised coasters
A set of unique coasters with photos, initials, or a custom design.
12. Engraved flask
A classic gift for the whiskey enthusiast, personalised with a name or message.
13. Custom bobblehead
Photo / Etsy
A humorous and memorable gift that brings a person’s likeness to life.
14. Personalised stationery
A set of custom notecards or notebooks for a thoughtful and elegant gift.
15. Personalised phone case
A stylish and protective case customised with a photo or design.
16. Custom comic book
Photo / Wonderbly
A creative and fun gift that tells a story starring the recipient.
17. Engraved business card holder
A professional and polished accessory with a personal touch.
The beauty of a personalised gift lies in its ability to tell a story and create a connection. By selecting an item and adding a personal touch, you are not just giving a present; you are giving a piece of a memory, a moment, or a feeling. No matter which option you choose, the effort and thought you put into personalising it will be appreciated and cherished for years to come.
*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.
*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.