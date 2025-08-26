17 personalised gift ideas for Father’s Day 2025

2. Custom pet canvas print

A unique piece of art capturing the likeness of a beloved furry friend.

3. Personalised trainers

Photo / Nike

A pair of custom-designed sneakers with initials, colours, patterns, or artwork that reflects the recipient’s unique style.

4. Custom leather wallet

A stylish accessory with a name or initials embossed for a sophisticated feel.

5. Personalised calendar

Photo / Vistaprint

A year-long reminder of cherished moments, with a different photo for each month.

6. Engraved whiskey or beer glasses

Elegant drinkware personalised with a name, monogram, or special date.

7. Monogrammed tote bag

A fashionable and functional bag marked with the recipient’s initials.

8. Personalised storybook

Photo / Wonderbly

A magical book where a child is the hero of their own adventure. And before you ask – yes, parents can also be the heroes…

9. Photo blanket

A cosy blanket printed with a favourite photo, perfect for snuggling up with memories.

10. Custom photo puzzle

A fun and interactive gift that turns a special photo into a challenging game.

11. Personalised coasters

A set of unique coasters with photos, initials, or a custom design.

12. Engraved flask

A classic gift for the whiskey enthusiast, personalised with a name or message.

13. Custom bobblehead

Photo / Etsy

A humorous and memorable gift that brings a person’s likeness to life.

14. Personalised stationery

A set of custom notecards or notebooks for a thoughtful and elegant gift.

15. Personalised phone case

A stylish and protective case customised with a photo or design.

16. Custom comic book

Photo / Wonderbly

A creative and fun gift that tells a story starring the recipient.

17. Engraved business card holder

A professional and polished accessory with a personal touch.

The beauty of a personalised gift lies in its ability to tell a story and create a connection. By selecting an item and adding a personal touch, you are not just giving a present; you are giving a piece of a memory, a moment, or a feeling. No matter which option you choose, the effort and thought you put into personalising it will be appreciated and cherished for years to come.

