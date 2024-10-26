Cabbages ready for picking, well before those white butterflies appear. Photo / 123RF
Kem Ormond is a features writer for NZME community newspapers and The Country. She’s also a keen gardener. This week, she’s giving an update on the progress of her vegetable garden.
OPINION
Once that bit of spring warmth starts heating the ground, I am always amazed at the growth that begins happening in the vegetable garden right before my eyes.
This week, I thought I would do a little show-and-tell about how things are progressing in my vegetable garden.
I know many of you experienced gardeners will be well into planting and even harvesting some of your vegetables, but I want to encourage new gardeners and show them it doesn’t take long to start reaping what you sow.
I have been waiting for a repair to be done on the cover for my tomato house, and with that now done, I was able to plant my tomato crop over the weekend.
The sage has sprung into life, which means I will use some of my old potatoes and make potato gnocchi in a burned butter and sage sauce.
Topped with a few gratings of parmesan cheese, it’s delicious (I have shared the recipe below).
I am planting my corn in a different area this year, along the side of the house where I have my persimmon, plum and Monty apple trees planted in the garden opposite.
This area gets plenty of sun in summer, so the corn should thrive.
The peas are making their way up the makeshift frame, and behind them I noticed this morning that the runner beans have poked their heads up, wanting a bit of that sun too.
My outside dining table is covered in bread trays full of pots with tomatoes to give away to friends, chili, capsicum ready for planting, and more coriander, as well as more sunflowers and zinnias that will get planted.
But my proudest achievement by far accomplished over the weekend is something I have had on my to-do list for at least a year, and that was to build a flatpack stand for my gumboots and gardening grab-and-run tools – you know the ones always left at the back door or on the window ledge.
I can’t stop going outside and admiring it!
Happy gardening!
Potato gnocchi
Ingredients
360-400 grams of cooked potatoes (approximately four average-sized potatoes). Note: these must be still pretty warm when you mash them.
200g of flour.
One egg.
Pinch of salt.
Pinch of pepper
Pinch of nutmeg.
Method
Steam or boil the potatoes until cooked and tender.