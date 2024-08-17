Already research initiated through the trust has led to the identification of natural food compounds of particular benefit.
These include the high levels of cancer-fighting properties in a unique seedling apple variety and certain golden/orange heritage tomatoes.
Monty’s Surprise and how the Whanganui community has benefited
This apple was a chance discovery that has led the trust on a huge journey, one that has included involvement from the other side of the world.
It happened in April 2000 when Christensen and friends discovered a unique apple tree in a remote part of the central North Island.
The first step on the journey was the identification of Monty’s Surprise as a high-health variety, and secondly with the distribution of these apple trees throughout the Whanganui region and further afield.
Interest in Monty’s Surprise grafted apple tree is getting greater every year, with demand outstripping supply.
Christensen said, “If people in New Zealand — and eventually throughout the world —ate more high-health apples such as Monty’s Surprise, over time this would have the effect of lowering the overall incidence of chronic disease within our communities.”