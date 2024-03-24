Home gardeners, small-block holders, community gardens, horticulturists, farmers, scientists and all who are interested in growing productive trees to promote projects for greater public benefit can apply.

The Wellington-Horowhenua Branch of the New Zealand Tree Crops Association (NZTCA) wishes to provide the opportunity of financial support on an annual grant basis of up to $2000 per annum, to promote the core values of the NZTCA in the Wellington and Horowhenua region:

The core values for NZTCA Wellington-Horowhenua Branch are:

· Promotes interest in useful tree crops — fruit, nuts, timber, fuel, livestock fodder, bee forage and other productive crops.

· Research and share knowledge about the many and varied types of trees we might grow in New Zealand to produce a useful crop, be it for people, animals or protecting our environment.

· To bring the benefits of useful tree crops to the wider community of the district.

· To be based in the Wellington and Horowhenua region.

Applications are invited from home gardeners, small-block holders, community gardens, horticulturists, farmers, scientists and all who are interested in growing productive trees to promote projects for greater public benefit. Applications are open for submission from March 11 to April 30, 2024.

As part of the evaluation process of the submission for funding, the members of the committee may wish to visit the site and meet members of the project team.

For an application form please email treecropswh@gmail.com

The decision of the Wellington-Horowhenua Branch NZTCA on all applications is final and non-negotiable.







