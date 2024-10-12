I also love taking the kernels off fresh cobs and adding them to some flour, milk, baking powder, a little chopped-up chilli, some chopped coriander, salt and pepper and making fresh sweetcorn fritters.
To finish off the fritters, I like to add some sour cream, a little sweet chilli sauce, a few sprigs of coriander and a rasher of bacon popped on top.
Pure indulgence I know but I just tell myself, I so deserve it!
If you have not got your plants ready to be planted out, you can either plant seeds straight into the ground or quickly get some planted in trays now!
I noticed that at my local garden centre, there are plenty of sweetcorn seedlings all ready to be planted out, but remember they don’t like frost so if down south, wait until November before planting out.
I often put mine under cloches for a week or so — make sure you use plenty of slug bait as the sails and slugs adore sweetcorn seedlings!
If planted directly into the ground, sow two seeds into one hole and space 30-40cm apart.
Growing sweetcorn
Sweetcorn likes sunshine and warmth, as well as being in a sheltered position and planted in well-drained soil.
It needs to be well watered in the heat of summer, and you are looking at about 120 days from seed to maturity.
So many people plant their sweetcorn in rows, but planting in a block is much better for pollination.
I was talking to someone in Europe who has just harvested his corn due to it being summer over there.
He wasn’t very thrilled with his crop and said that his cobs were small.
Pollination was his problem, he really didn’t plant enough plants and getting them pollinated was hit-and-miss, so that is something to consider when planting yours.