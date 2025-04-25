“During last year’s harvest, I woke up at 5.30am to go asparagus picking to help fund my studies.

“This scholarship will allow me to focus even more on my academic and career goals.”

The science

Now in his second year of study, Jamieson’s focus is on agribusiness and the science behind the industry.

“I’ve grown up working on farms with the goal of one day owning my own farm,” he said, calling during a break from the tractor.

“But deepening my understanding and learning the science behind it has been fascinating.

“My studies relate directly to what I’m doing now.

“When I’m at work, I can now identify different plants and know how to care for them.”

“I also learnt that farming is about looking after the soil, it sustains everything in the agricultural sector.

“We have a responsibility to care for it for future generations.”

International travel

Jonathan Jamieson in Vietnam.

Last year, Jamieson was awarded the Prime Minister’s Scholarship, which allowed him to travel to Vietnam for six weeks.

There, he completed an agribusiness paper and learned about the Vietnamese agricultural sector.

“It was an unreal opportunity,” he said.

“I loved getting out of my comfort zone and immersing myself in the Vietnamese culture.

“In Vietnam, they have combined rice farming and shrimp farming to make the most from the land.

“The shrimp help enrich the soil in the rice paddies, while the rice provides a natural environment for the shrimp to thrive.”

About the Hugh Williams Scholarship

The Hugh Williams Memorial Scholarship was founded in memory of the late Hugh Williams, a Ravensdown director from 1987 to 2000.

The scholarship, for the children of Ravensdown shareholders, aims to encourage undergraduate study in an agricultural or horticultural degree.

Ravensdown chief executive Garry Diack said Jamieson’s academic excellence and enthusiasm for the science behind farming made his entry stand out.

“Ravensdown and this scholarship were built on using science to better agricultural practice in New Zealand,” Diack said.

“Jonathan shows a clear understanding of the importance of science for all forms of farming, and a passion for its ability to improve how we farm in the future.”

The scholarship offers $5000 a year for a student studying agriculture or horticulture at Lincoln or Massey universities for the duration of their studies.

Applications for next year’s scholarship are open and will close on December 15.