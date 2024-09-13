First up, I am happy to be honest and say I am still a learner when it comes to growing tomatoes.
Even though I have grown them for many years, I am the typical busy person; good intentions, good plants, well-staked and tied, healthy well-composted soil … get busy, utter chaos!
I have always managed to grow enough to make some great relish, which I will share further down, and as I try to avoid food waste, I even make green chutney with my unripe green tomatoes at the end of the season.
My son, on the other hand, lives in Spain, so I hope he is growing and not throwing his tomatoes - like those taking part in La Tomatina - a festival in Buñol where participants throw tomatoes at each other - it is said to be the biggest food fight in the world.
In my household, the tomato seedlings have been pricked out into six packs (some for friends).
One interesting thing was that the heirloom tomato seed germinated far earlier than the commercial seed that I planted at the same time.
These need to be applied before infection takes hold as they won’t eradicate fungal attack.
Being proactive is a far better approach than trying to deal with the problem when it arrives.
Psyllids are another major pest that attacks tomato plants, apart from growing in a covered shade house, the best thing you can do is make sure your plants are as healthy as possible and the ground kept moist.
Watering late in the day, or early in the morning, being careful to avoid wetting the foliage, will help to deter diseases.
Watch out for birds that are prone to eating the fruits as they ripen.
Tomatoes as they grow
Remove the laterals that appear above each leaf as soon as possible, to ensure a single leader.