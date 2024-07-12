Chillies are relatively easy to grow and take very little looking after. Photo / Sonya Holm
Kem Ormond is a features writer for NZME community newspapers and The Country. She’s also a keen gardener. This week, she’s not only sharing her top tips for growing chillies but also how to make sweet chilli sauce from them.
OPINION
I love this time of year when I order my vegetable seeds for the coming summer season.
Apart from anything in the brassica family, all the vegetable plants are sown from seed in my household.
Already onion seeds are sunning themselves in their trays in the small amount of sunshine available at this time of year.
As I like to make bottles of chilli sauce to get me through winter, I have found this variety to be reliable and it produces a good crop of chillies.
These chillies are not too hot and they freeze well.
You grow your crops in summer, turn them into chilli jam and sauce, and then freeze the rest to be made into more delicious preserves when you have time.
Chillies: Planting from seed
I usually sow myseeds in seed trays, but they can be sown in pretty much any container, tray, or pot.
Make sure youuse a good quality seed-raising mix and fill the container to within 2-3cm from the rim and then using the palm of your hand, or a flat piece of smooth wood, press down on the mix to create a firm surface.
Sow your seed evenly andlightly cover the seed with a seed-raising mix, I have a small sieve that I use which I find useful.
Then with a watering can or water container, spray a fine mist of water over the whole tray or container.
I place a sheet of glass or some chicken wire or fine mesh steel on top, adding a few layers of newspaper on top to prevent the seed mix from drying out too quickly and remove the covering once the seedlings appear.
Make sure wherever you have these seedlings it is safe from your or your neighbour’s cat.
I have come home after leaving the door to my little shed open, only to find my cat bathing in the seed boxes fast asleep!
They can be used whole, dried or pickled, or can be used as condiments or crushed and ground for seasoning.
I often make rich red chilli oil with some of the dried chilli I have, and these are always great gifts for friends.
Here is the sweet chilli sauce recipe I use. . . yes de-seeding the chillis is an awful job, but when you have those bottles in your pantry, it will feel all worth it!
Summer will bring an abundance of chillies and this recipe will turn all those wonderful red chillies into the most glorious sweet and sticky sauce that can be added to dishes or used as a dipping sauce.
Halve 100g of the chillies and place in the bowl of a food processor, Halve and de-seed the remaining chillies. Coarsely chop and place in the food processor. Add garlic and 250ml white vinegar. Process until finely chopped.
Place the chilli mixture of remaining vinegar and caster sugar in a large saucepan over low heat. Cook stirring for 5 minutes or until the sugar is dissolved.
Increase the heat to high and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally for 35-40 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Pour into sterilised jars and seal.