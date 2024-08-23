I don’t think I would enjoy cooking as much as I do if onions weren’t around.
They have to be one of the most versatile vegetables and I love them all.
I tend to use them all year round, having spring onions usually in the garden most of the year, as for brown onions, I grow enough to supplement my stores over winter, and I grow the sweet red onions and gorgeous shallots if space permits.
Depending on the variety of onions you are planting, make sure you read the seed packet well because if you do not plant at the right time, you will find that your onions bolt and do not form nice big bulbs.
You can plant your seed directly into the ground, but having tried both methods, I find seedlings seem to give me better results.
If you need to thin your onions, use your thinnings like spring onions, don’t waste them.
If planting directly into the ground, the seed needs to be sown in rows about 30cm apart, with the seed only about 5mm deep.
Maturing
Onions take about 5-6 months to mature so you do need to be patient.
When they are ready to be lifted, (use a fork, don’t be tempted to just pull the leaves) they will get floppy, and the leaves will start wilting.