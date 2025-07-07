“The sheep were ideal, there for the taking, but still asking the question.

“It’s a huge amount of work to run a trial like this, but you’ve got a great team, so keep it up.”

John Foss was runner-up with Gem, and Leo Jecentho came third with Rob.

The Judge’s Award for the most promising Maiden went to 19-year-old Holly Bird, from Taihape, selected by judge Murray Child, from Whangarei.

A second-year cadet at Pukemiro Training Farm, near Dannevirke, she took home a Stihl chainsaw and safety gear courtesy of Blackhills Fencing.

Bird’s dog, 18-month-old Jude, was bred by Guy Peacock, who mentors the cadets at Pukemiro in dog trialling.

His son Harry, as a second-year cadet, won the Maiden man/Maiden dog class last year and was runner-up to the overall winner, Murray Child.

The dog trials community still refers to all contestants as “man”, whether they are male or female, which does not cause dissension.

Bird is from a sheep and beef farm.

“I was more the dog than anything!” she said.

She wants to be a shepherd and build up a team of dogs, before hopefully taking over the family farm.

“I will need lots of experience before I do that,” she said.

Cadets are selected from applicants for prized positions on training farms.

The winner of this year’s Maiden man/Maiden dog was Smedley Station Training Farm second-year cadet Bradley Anderson, from Gisborne, with 15-month-old Merv.

It was the first time Smedley cadets had competed at the event.

The Tikokino, Central Hawke’s Bay, Training Farm accepts 13 cadets a year, while Pukemiro only takes six.

The dog trials equivalent of the Ranfurly Shield, the Bayleys Shield, was run in conjunction with the event on Saturday morning.

Shield holders King Country defeated the challengers, Waikato, by 429.5 points to 419.5.

Organiser Dave Schaw was exhausted but happy.

“It is unbelievable, there were 50 Maiden/Maidens, so that is good for the future of the sport.”

An auction of donated items on Friday, June 27, resulted in two huntaway pups selling for $3500 and $3400, with the three heading dog pups also selling well.

The last two days of the event were live-streamed, which drew many positive comments, especially Graham Northcott’s commentary.

- Supplied content