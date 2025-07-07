Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Hawke’s Bay’s Sheena Martin wins Taupō sheep dog trials, women shine in finals

By Virginia Caro
The Country·
3 mins to read

Hawke's Bay's Sheena Martin and her dog Sav in action at the charity sheep dog trials in Taupō. Photo / www.takethemoment.co.nz

Hawke's Bay's Sheena Martin and her dog Sav in action at the charity sheep dog trials in Taupō. Photo / www.takethemoment.co.nz

Women might have been in the minority at the recent Bayleys Sheep Dog Trials at Taupō, but they certainly made their presence felt, with Sheena Martin from Hawke’s Bay winning the final runoff with Sav.

Of the 23 finalists at the charity event, which was fundraising for the Greenlea Rescue

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country