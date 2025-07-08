Farmer Tom Martin:
Our UK farming correspondent comments on the Groundswell Ag Festival.
Plus, his royal connections and whether Wimbledon will break the summer drought after the driest spring on record.
Sirma Karapeeva:
The chief executive of the Meat Industry Association looks back on another strong month for New Zealand red meat exports, where prices are up, volumes are down, the farmers are making money, but the meat processors aren’t.
Jo Luxton:
Labour’s agriculture spokeswoman offers some informed commentary on funding early childhood education, but will she ever come out with any meaningful ag policy?
John McOviney:
Waitomo sheep and beef farmer (and Steelfort chief executive) reflects on some great prices for weaner calves and store lambs.
