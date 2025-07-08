Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Cameron Bagrie spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Alex Burton

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with independent economist Cameron Bagrie to get his thoughts before the OCR announcement tomorrow.

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

We ask an independent economist what he thinks the Reserve Bank will do ahead of tomorrow’s OCR announcement.

We also discuss Trump’s tariffs, the Alliance Group capital raise and how we can fund National Super.