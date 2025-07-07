Advertisement
Home / The Country

NZ red meat exports hit $1.15b in May, driven by value over volume

The Country
3 mins to read

May was another strong month for New Zealand's red meat exports. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand’s red meat sector performed strongly again during May, with overall exports worth $1.15 billion, a 6% increase year-on-year, according to the Meat Industry Association.

The US was the largest market for the month with exports worth $327 million, down 5%, but compared to very high exports in May

Latest from The Country

