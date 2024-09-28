A vegetable garden can give you so much enjoyment, as not only can it supply food for the table, but you can make pickles and relishes to give away for gifts and surplus produce can be shared with family and friends.
This year I have taken the time to grow most of my plants from seed, mainly because I have taken an interest in growing some heritage varieties.
Do not plant too soon
You need to be careful not to rush into your summer planting too early, especially when those sunny days start appearing!
I always use Labour weekend as a guide to start a lot of my planting and, if in an area that can get flash frosts, it pays to use some cloches in the early weeks for anything that won’t survive the frost.
You certainly need to wait until your soil temperature rises or your seedlings will just sit looking miserable.
You need to keep your garden productive by sowing or planting a new crop each week and replacing any gaps in the garden that have been created from a previous crop finishing.
By keeping your vegetable bed rotating all the time, it will lessen the chance of weeds getting a chance to take off.
You can directly sow dill, parsnip, carrot, rocket, radish, coriander and mizuna straight into the soil.