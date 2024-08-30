Why is it that spinach always seems to find that gap in your teeth, it can be so annoying. You smile at someone, and it is like you have used a green felt-tipped marker on your teeth, or you are the Joker’s sister!
Spinach takes the top prize as one of the healthiest vegetables because of its range of nutrients, vitamins, and benefits.
It contains numerous types of antioxidants that can assist in your overall health.
I am not keen on boiled spinach, even as a child I would try and trade it off to my brother, but I will happily eat it in a salad, or a spinach and feta pie encased in filo pastry, fried up with an egg, tomatoes and mushrooms, in a stir fry or blitzed in a smoothie.
This is a vegetable that you should always have in your garden as it grows just about all year round in most parts of New Zealand, and it is easy to grow and versatile.
It is fast-growing but short-lived and needs to be regularly planted or left to seed.
Once the seeds have formed, I will cut off the spike at the base and hang it in my garage where the air can circulate.
I put a brown paper bag over the plant to catch any wandering seeds and then once dried, I strip the seeds off the plant, put them through a sieve and store the seeds in an envelope until the next planting season.
Label well and store in a nice dry drawer.
Protecting spinach from pests
Make sure you are vigilant and stop unwanted insects and diseases from making holes in your plants.
Slugs and snails can be an issue and boy can they eat a lot in a night!
It doesn’t hurt to have a little search now and then for any slugs or snails that have decided your spinach is tops.