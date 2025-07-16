Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Apiculture New Zealand: Beekeeper advocacy group comes under pressure

By Monique Steele
RNZ·
4 mins to read

There have been rifts among industry groups, charities and agencies in the beekeeping industry.

There have been rifts among industry groups, charities and agencies in the beekeeping industry.

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Things are getting sticky for the country’s honey sector, as the lack of a united voice for the country’s thousands of producers, beekeepers and exporters continues to sting its leaders.

Apiculture New Zealand (ApiNZ) was formed in 2016 to better represent the approximately 7500 backyard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save