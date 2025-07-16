There have been rifts among industry groups, charities and agencies in the beekeeping industry.
By Monique Steele of RNZ
Things are getting sticky for the country’s honey sector, as the lack of a united voice for the country’s thousands of producers, beekeepers and exporters continues to sting its leaders.
Apiculture New Zealand (ApiNZ) was formed in 2016 to better represent the approximately 7500 backyardand commercial beekeepers, as well as honey marketers.
It was the result of an industry restructuring of the National Beekeepers’ Association and Federated Farmers’ Bee Industry group.
Since then, however, there have been rifts among industry groups, charitable trusts and agencies, prompting questions around the future of the sector’s advocacy group and their viability moving forward.
“We’ve seen our income fall year after year as well.”
Koss said a potential dissolution of the group was tabled in March, but members voted “overwhelmingly” for it to find a way through.
ApiNZ received $150,000 from the Honey Industry Trust towards the new project to “regenerate apiculture leadership”.
“Our members have asked us to re-look at a model, find a way to see if there is some sustainable funding, industry-good organisation models that we could come up with.
“And that’s exactly what we’ve set out to do.”
She said it was asking members to reconsider its future in light of the project, and they would cast their votes at its annual general meeting in Christchurch on Thursday.
Jane Lorimer, president of NZ Beekeeping Incorporated, said the industry was divided into various advocacy and support groups nationally and regionally.
The needs of beekeepers, many of whom were struggling with hive losses due to bee health challenges like varroa mite and American Foulbrood, were being overlooked, under the current advocacy model, she said.
She said it met with groups across the spectrum recently to address the issue.
“The problem with Apiculture New Zealand is that it ended up having marketers in the same room as producers, and our needs are quite different,” Lorimer said.
Meanwhile, the responsibility of enforcing the pest management plan for the devastating bacterial disease American Foulbrood was transferred from ApiNZ late last month to the New Zealand Bee Health and Biosecurity charitable Trust (formerly the AFB Management Agency board), which already collects levies.