New Zealand primary exports set to hit record $60b – Ministry for Primary Industries

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The primary sector has been a stellar export performer over 2025. Photo / Alan Gibson

New Zealand’s primary exports are on track to reach $60 billion for the first time, the Government’s twice-yearly situation outlook says.

The Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries (Sopi) report forecasts export earnings will hit $59.9b in the June 2025 year – $3b higher than was projected in December.

