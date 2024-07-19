My mother used to cook them until they turned grey ... they were not nice.
How times have changed!
Broad beans can now be found smashed on top of sourdough toast at a lot of trendy cafes or, with the outer shell removed, the bright green succulent beans are a welcome addition to a fresh green salad.
Broad beans were one of the first vegetables I learned to grow because they grew when there was not much else in the vegetable garden, and I always had success with them.
Kem Ormond’s broad bean growing guide
When should you plant broad bean seeds?
It is said you should plant broad beans in the late autumn or early spring.
These are tough little beans that withstand the coldest of weather and they produce a crop when there is not much else on the offering.
For regions with mild winters, a late autumn planting can yield an early spring harvest, ensuring your garden remains productive across seasons.
If you do not wish to plant from seed, keep an eye out in your local nursery for seedlings.
They are always pretty hardy and seem to do well once in the ground.
To pick, use one hand to steady the stem and the other to gently twist off the pod, avoiding plant damage.
Early in the morning or late at night is the best time to harvest your beans.
Choosing your seeds
Choosing what variety, you grow comes down to where you live and your preference.
While there is a selection of different beans, the cold-resistant Coles Prolific is better suited for harsher areas, whereas the large, succulent pods of Superaguadulce — renowned for their large 25cm pods — might tempt you.
If you have limited space, check out dwarf varieties.