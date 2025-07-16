Home / The CountryListen to The Country online: Christopher Luxon on coalition frictionThe Country16 Jul, 2025 01:42 AMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditPrime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who reckons there aren’t any cracks in his coalition government.On with the show:Christopher Luxon: The Prime Minister says he won’t hang the Tasman/Nelson region out to dry after the devastating flooding. He also denies that cracks are appearing in the coalition and is adamant we should not be pulling out of the Paris Agreement. AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.Be in with a chance to go fishing with Scott Barrett and Kaiwaka Clothing.Todd McClay: Following on from the Prime Minister’s comments, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry announces a $600,000 support package for flood-affected farmers, growers and foresters in the Tasman/Nelson region. AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.Andrew Murray: Fonterra’s chief financial officer reviews last night’s positive GDT Auction - up 1.1%, WMP + 1.7%, SMP + 2.5%.Jack Fagan: We catch up with one half of the New Zealand Shearing Team ahead of the Welsh Test Series, starting on Saturday. This follows on from a loss to Scotland and wins against England and France.Jim Hopkins: We get the take of a well-known rural raconteur on water, politics and the politics of water.Listen below:SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditLatest from The CountryThe Country|UpdatedVictims in Waiuku triple-fatal crash were family that had moved from TongaThe CountryPolice retrieve items from crash site at ‘roller coaster road’ where woman and two children diedThe CountryGDT: Prices up, but cheddar slumpsSponsoredSolar bat monitors uncover secrets of Auckland’s night skyAdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.