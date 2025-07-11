Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Go fishing with Scott Barrett and Kaiwaka Clothing

The Country
Quick Read

Rugby icon Scott Barrett is Kaiwaka Clothing's Ambassador.

Rugby icon Scott Barrett is Kaiwaka Clothing's Ambassador.

Kaiwaka Clothing is made tough, just like the people who wear it.

Designed by farmers, for those who work in the harshest conditions New Zealand has to offer.

This week, The Country with Jamie Mackay could be sending you and a mate to be part

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country