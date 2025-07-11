Go fishing with Scott Barrett and Kaiwaka Clothing

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Rugby icon Scott Barrett is Kaiwaka Clothing's Ambassador.

Kaiwaka Clothing is made tough, just like the people who wear it.

Designed by farmers, for those who work in the harshest conditions New Zealand has to offer.

This week, The Country with Jamie Mackay could be sending you and a mate to be part of a fishing trip with rugby icon and Kaiwaka Ambassador, Scott Barrett.

It’ll include flights, accommodation, and a money-can’t-buy fishing trip (once the rugby season comes to an end, of course!)

But that’s not all – we’re also giving away daily Kaiwaka Stormforce Parkas.