Planting them staked up against a boundary fence means you can plant lettuces in front of them.
Peppers and chillis can be staked, and remember you can fill in any spaces with herbs like basil, coriander, parsley, or chives.
Planting cucumbers up a stake or a netting fence will save room in your garden, as will planting beans the same way.
Having a permanent bean fence is a worthwhile investment as peas will grow well with the support, and you can also plant a crop of colourful sweet peas if you so desire.
If you like rhubarb, this is terrific value … you just plant it and leave it alone!
If you are looking for other options, why not plant herbs in a hanging basket, plant lettuces in pots, make use of the old wheelbarrow that is full of succulents, just find a new home for them and hey presto … there is another spot for vegetables.