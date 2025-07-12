Neil Dalgety grew up on a Ngātea dairy farm, and his brother then farmed at Dalgety’s Corner while Dalgety bought 250 acres (101.171ha) of sheep and beef country up in the hills.

This property is the home of Dalgety’s tractor and machinery collection.

“I’ve always loved the older tractors on the farm as a kid,” he says.

“I preferred them to the new ones.”

While he has fully restored several machines, Dalgety enjoys the challenge of getting them up and running rather than the restoration side.

His grandfather Jim Dalgety bought a new 1949 Fordson Major E27N tractor, which Neil remembers well.

The “E” stands for England, where they were made in Dagenham.

The “27” stands for the 27 hp from the four-cylinder petrol engine.

It has three forward gears and one reverse gear.

“It was a general farm tractor and was a good size for that time,” Dalgety says.

“It was well used on the family farms.”

The 1949 Fordson Major E27N. Photo / Catherine Fry

Originally, the tractor had rear cast-iron wheels with steel lugs and was perfect for clearing tracks up on the hill property.

“My father, Selwyn, then took off the steel wheels and put on rubber tyres to use it down on the plains.”

Unfortunately, the rear steel wheels were stolen while up at Dalgety’s Mangatarata farm and the front steel wheels were rolled down the hill by the thieves.

Rubber tyres replaced the original steel lugged cast iron ones. Photo / Catherine Fry

“After that, my grandfather sold it, and it sadly went out of the family.”

When adult Neil became involved in the Hauraki Vintage Machinery Club, he realised that one of the members had his grandfather’s Fordson in their collection.

“We all thought that it had been abandoned up in the hills when it was sold, but after all that time, it had been safe and looked after.”

When the owner sold his collection, Dalgety didn’t hesitate to buy the Fordson.

His father, Selwyn, said, “You’re just like your grandfather”.

Dalgety doesn’t see it like that. As far as he’s concerned, the tractor has just “come home”.