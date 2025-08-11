Schools in Samoa are shut again this week, as the fight against the dengue fever outbreak continues. Photo / Govt of Samoa

In the last week of July and first few days of August, three children perished.

Of those three deaths, two were brothers - a 9-year-old who died three days before his 2-year-old sibling also succumbed to the disease.

In a heartbreaking post shared by the boys’ aunty, she wrote one word: “Aiseā?” - Why?

The latest death comes as Samoa continues the fight against a dengue fever outbreak that has shut schools for weeks as fumigation measures are carried out to get rid of mosquitoes.

The country’s Ministry of Education has again announced the closure of schools this week.

⚠️FIVA o PONAIVI (Dengue Fever) ❌️🦟❌️ ✅️Mata'itū lelei foliga va'aia ma tulaga ogaoga aemaise o a'afiaga tugā ole Fiva o Ponaivi. Vave va'ai se foma'i i se falema'i lata ane. Puipui tatou fanau, fa'atama'ia ma fa'amamā nofoaga, meafaitino ma lapisi e mafai ona to'a ai le vai e tautu'uafua ma fananau ai namu. ✅️Tatou galulue fa'atasi e taofi le pipisi ole Fiva o Ponaivi. #SamoaDENGUEprevention | Government of Samoa | @NEOC | Ministry of Education and Culture | Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development | Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Samoa | The National University of Samoa | Samoa Public Service Commission | UNICEF Pacific | World Health Organization (WHO) | Radio 2AP & TV 9 Posted by Ministry of Health Samoa on Saturday 9 August 2025

Safety and prevention messages have also ramped up on Facebook, a prominent source for news and information for many in the Samoan community - both locally and overseas.

A team from New Zealand touched down in Apia on Friday and included personnel from the NZ Medical Assistance Team, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and members of Fire and Emergency NZ, who help with logistics support.

“The team will work with Samoa’s Ministry of Health to assess and identify how we can best assist in responding to the dengue outbreak,” an MFAT spokeswoman said.

“Senior New Zealand public health officials are in close contact with their Samoa counterparts [and] New Zealand is ready to provide further support as requested by Samoa.”

Up to $300,000 has been assigned to source and fund medical supplies to help with the outbreak, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announced last week.

MFAT said they had not been approached for assistance by any Kiwis in Samoa.

However, members of the public due to travel to Samoa - and other parts of the Pacific dealing with dengue fever outbreaks - are encouraged to take precautions and protect themselves from mosquito bites.

“We encourage all travellers to follow the dengue fever prevention advice on the SafeTravel website ... travellers to Samoa should register their details with SafeTravel.

“We are closely monitoring the dengue situation across the Pacific.”

Vaimoana Mase is the Pasifika editor for the Herald’s Talanoa section, sharing stories from the Pacific community. She won junior reporter of the year at the then Qantas Media Awards in 2010 and won the best opinion writing award at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards.