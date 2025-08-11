Advertisement
Dengue fever outbreak: Sixth child dies in Samoa, NZ medical team arrives in Apia

Vaimoana Mase
By
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Fumigation efforts continue in Samoa, where a sixth child has died from dengue fever. Photo / Govt of Samoa

A 7-year-old child has died from dengue fever in Samoa - taking the official death toll to six.

The death was confirmed by officials over the weekend and was particularly poignant given the island nation celebrated its Father’s Day yesterday.

Dengue fever, also known as break-bone , is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people and causes symptoms including sudden high fever, intensely sore joints and muscles, pain behind the eyes and a rash.

