Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dengue fever outbreak: New Zealand steps in to help as Samoa grapples with deaths

Vaimoana Mase
By
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Samoa's health officials are ramping up fumigation efforts in the fight against dengue fever, which has affected thousands of people.

Samoa's health officials are ramping up fumigation efforts in the fight against dengue fever, which has affected thousands of people.

New Zealand is due to send help to Samoa, as the country grapples with a dengue fever outbreak that is starting to put a strain on the nation’s hospital resources.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it is set to provide some assistance after a call for help

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save