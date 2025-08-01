Fumigation efforts have been under way this week, as Samoa deals with a dengue fever outbreak. Photo / Govt of Samoa
Kiwi travellers to the Pacific are being urged to get comprehensive travel insurance in case of a medical emergency, as the region deals with an outbreak of dengue fever that has caused a rising death toll among children.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has issued a new advisoryas several Pacific Island countries (Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands, American Samoa, French Polynesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Tuvalu and Nauru) deal with a dengue outbreak.
“New Zealanders travelling in the Pacific should have comprehensive travel insurance policy in place that includes provision for medical evacuation by air,” a statement on MFAT’s SafeTravel website says.
“Before travelling in the Pacific, familiarise yourself with our advice for staying healthy on your trip.
“You should talk to your doctor about preventative measures against insect-borne illnesses like dengue fever.”
Also known as break-bone fever, dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. Symptoms include sudden high fever, intensely sore joints and muscles, pain behind the eyes and a rash.
Rising death toll among children
Some prevention measures travellers can take include using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing and using mosquito nets or mosquito coils when going to sleep.
The new travel advice for New Zealanders heading to the Pacific comes as Samoa reported its fourth death to dengue yesterday – a 9-year-old boy.
His family, with the help of the Samoan government, managed to raise funds to get him medically evacuated to New Zealand for treatment a week later.
However, he succumbed to the disease and died in his parents’ arms at Starship Children’s Hospital, in Auckland, on April 13.
Nauru is the latest Pacific nation to report dengue fever-related deaths: a 15-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. Tonga has recorded three dengue-related deaths, including a 7-month-old baby and a 19-year-old.
In Samoa, more than 2000 cases have been reported since an official dengue outbreak was declared in mid-April. The paediatric unit at the country’s main hospital – Moto’otua Hospital, near Apia – is at full capacity.
Vaimoana Mase is the Pasifika editor for the Herald’s Talanoa section, sharing stories from the Pacific community. She won junior reporter of the year at the then Qantas Media Awards in 2010 and won the best opinion writing award at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards.