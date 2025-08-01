“You should talk to your doctor about preventative measures against insect-borne illnesses like dengue fever.”

Also known as break-bone fever, dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. Symptoms include sudden high fever, intensely sore joints and muscles, pain behind the eyes and a rash.

Rising death toll among children

Some prevention measures travellers can take include using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing and using mosquito nets or mosquito coils when going to sleep.

The new travel advice for New Zealanders heading to the Pacific comes as Samoa reported its fourth death to dengue yesterday – a 9-year-old boy.

The boy’s death was the second reported this week, following the death of a 5-year-old girl on Wednesday.

Samoa has shut down all schools as fumigation programmes start in the country's fight against dengue fever. Photo / Govt of Samoa

The first dengue-related death reported in Samoa this year was that of 12-year-old Misiafa Nathaniel Lene, who contracted the disease in early April.

His family, with the help of the Samoan government, managed to raise funds to get him medically evacuated to New Zealand for treatment a week later.

However, he succumbed to the disease and died in his parents’ arms at Starship Children’s Hospital, in Auckland, on April 13.

Nauru is the latest Pacific nation to report dengue fever-related deaths: a 15-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. Tonga has recorded three dengue-related deaths, including a 7-month-old baby and a 19-year-old.

In Samoa, more than 2000 cases have been reported since an official dengue outbreak was declared in mid-April. The paediatric unit at the country’s main hospital – Moto’otua Hospital, near Apia – is at full capacity.

The Samoan government announced that all schools would be closed this week, as fumigation efforts were carried out on school buildings – including the country’s university campus – nationwide.

Samoa's health officials are ramping up fumigation efforts in its fight against dengue fever.

Villages have also been encouraged to carry out working bees or clean-up efforts to help keep mosquitoes away.

The outbreak in Samoa comes as the country is gearing up for national elections later this month.

As a result, an influx of Samoans from overseas, particularly form New Zealand and Australia, are expected to travel to the motherland to vote.

