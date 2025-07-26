Advertisement
Dengue fever outbreak: Samoa shuts schools as cases surge, second child dies

Vaimoana Mase
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
Samoa has shut down all schools as fumigation programmes start in the country's fight against dengue fever. Photo / Govt of Samoa

Samoa is ramping up efforts in the fight against dengue fever – with another child death reported, as dozens of children lie sick in the country’s main hospital.

The Samoan Government has announced the closure of all schools nationwide, with fumigation programmes to be carried out next week.

Acting Prime

