Despite staunch efforts by his family to get him medical help, including being medically evacuated to New Zealand, he died in his parents’ arms at Auckland’s Starship children’s hospital on April 13.

More than 1700 confirmed cases

Dengue fever, also known as break-bone fever, is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people and causes symptoms that include sudden high fever, intensely sore joints and muscles, pain behind the eyes and a rash.

Misiafa Nathaniel Lene, 12, died at Auckland's Starship children's hospital shortly after being medically evacuated from Samoa, after contracting dengue fever.

Samoa declared a major dengue fever outbreak the week after Misiafa’s death. Cases have continued to surge, however, with 1756 recorded between January to July 20 and an average of 100 new cases each week.

“Children and young people remain the most affected, with severe illness predominantly observed in those under the age of 15,” Ponifasio said.

“Hospitals – especially paediatric units – are under considerable strain; prompting the establishment of additional beds and temporary wards to manage the increased number of admissions.”

The Samoa Observer newspaper described the paediatric unit at Moto’otua Hospital as “packed” with children and worried families.

Some of the more serious cases are being isolated, the publication reported.

As part of the Ministry of Health’s fumigation programmes in schools, government buildings and the National University of Samoa are also being sprayed.

Other parts of the Pacific have also declared dengue fever outbreaks over the last few months, including Tonga and the Cook Islands. Tonga has reported three deaths and its most affected group are youngsters aged between 10 and 19.

Influx of visitors ahead of national elections

Church communities and villages in Samoa are being encouraged to hold clean-up efforts in a bid to keep mosquitoes away.

The outbreak comes as the island nation is gearing up for national elections next month.

As a result, an influx of Samoans from overseas – particularly from New Zealand and Australia – are expected to head back to the motherland to vote.

No official new travel advisory has been released by New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Samoa. However, travellers are advised via the SafeTravel website that there are occasional outbreaks of dengue fever, zika, chikungunya and typhoid.

“Dengue cases have been reported in Samoa in the past,” the website reads.

“Before you travel, read our mosquito-borne illness information.”

