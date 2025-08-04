Advertisement
Updated

Dengue fever outbreak: Samoan family lose second son to mosquito-borne illness

Vaimoana Mase
By
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Fumigation efforts have been under way as Samoa deals with a dengue fever outbreak. Photo / Govt of Samoa

A 2-year-old boy is the latest victim of the dengue fever outbreak in Samoa.

The child passed away three days after his older brother, 9, died from the same disease last week.

In a post shared to social media, the boys’ aunty shared one word: “Aisea?” – Why?

She also

