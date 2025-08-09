Advertisement
Dengue fever crisis: I caught it in Samoa and was lucky to survive

Vaimoana Mase
By
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

World Mosquito Programme's Greg Devine talks to Ryan Bridge as cases of dengue fever rise in the Pacific.

In recent weeks the Herald’s Pasifika editor Vaimoana Mase has been interviewing families bereaved by the current outbreak of dengue fever in the Pacific. It’s an area she knows all too well: she nearly lost her own life to dengue fever as a child. Here is her story.

Warning: Graphic

