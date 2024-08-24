Advertisement
Taranaki distilleries place in top three at national gin competition

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
Juno Gin owners Dave and Jo James.

There must be something in the water in Taranaki, with two local distilleries placing in the top three at a national competition.

New Plymouth’s Juno Gin and Stratford’s Fenton Street Art Collective picked up a gold medal and top placings out of 108 entries in Dish’s inaugural The Best Gins in New Zealand 2024 competition.

Juno Gin’s Extra Fine gin placed first, an achievement owner Jo James said she is proud of.

“We are thrilled by this recognition. We are passionate about crafting the finest gin, and to have this acknowledged in such a prestigious way is incredibly rewarding.”

The gin includes floral aromas of citrus peel, caraway, gentian, makrut lime, lemon verbena and orange blossom.

The recent accolade lengthens a long list of acheivements for Juno Gin, including gold and silver in the Contemporary Dry category at the 2022 Junipers - NZ Gin Awards.

“We’re delighted to have this consumer endorsement to sit alongside the industry recognition that we have had with the NZ Gin Guide, which is four years of being the Tasters’ Pick of NZ Classic Gins.”

She said gin is an expression of botanical ingredients.

“We have been working closely with horticulturalists, with Massey University and the Venture Taranaki Branching Out programme to ensure a supply of fresh, locally grown ingredients.”

Fenton Street Art Collective co-owners Stuart Greenhill and Jo Stallard with manager Amelia Lett (centre).
Fenton Street Art Collective’s The Beast with Two Backs placed third. Jo Stallard, who co-owns Denton Street Art Collective and distillery with Stuart Greenhill, said they are thrilled with the result.

“The Beast with Two Backs collected the award out of 108 distilleries. Our whiskey picked up bronze at the London Spirit Awards earlier in the year.”

Stuart said the use of botanicals makes their gin unique.

“In this gin, we have used pōhutakawa stamens. They are piney and sweet, complimenting the juniper and softening the spicy notes of liquorice, cassia, turmeric and nutmeg. Along with freshly roasted coffee beans, these represent the Moor in Shakespeare’s play Othello. He falls in love with Desdemona, who is represented in the gin by pōhutukawa stamens and caramelised orange. We can’t make gin without a story, and the botanicals tell that story.”

Manager Amelia Lett said she is proud to work at Fenton Street Art Collective.

“I’m always so excited to tell everyone about our successes. When customers come in for a coffee, I’m always excited to tell them about the accolades and awards we’ve won.”

