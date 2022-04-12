The Stratford B women's team played against Apex.



Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford Prem Men started well, but struggled with the packed Rangers' defensive in the circle.

Debutant Ethan Larsen led the way with great positioning, building connections through the midfield.

Towards the end of a tight first half, Josh Trowbridge managed to receive a ball in the circle in a very strong position and drew a big foul.

The stroke was well converted by Curtis Boyde.

A lovely passing manoeuvre and Kieran Harrison put an exquisite ball through, tapped in by Brayden Sharp on the back post.

The pressure built through the fourth quarter with a quality Ethan Lehmann finish and Josh Bland joining in the final goal. A good display to unlock the tight Rangers defence and take a 4-0 win.

On Saturday CMK Avon played against Te Kiri Rovers. Both teams played in great spirits and really enjoyed the game.

Avon got the first notch on the board through the returning Kobie Hey. Both teams were playing the long game, which made everyone doing full field shuttles.

Avon managed to score their second goal through a perfect deflection from Tyler McCullough. Te Kiri scored two goals to make the final score a 2-all draw.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Agriculture Contracting Stratford B Women faced another challenging game on Saturday against Apex.

The teams were evenly matched to start, however Stratford was under pressure early in the first quarter and had to defend hard.

Apex scored a goal to put them up early on. Stratford continued to work hard however were unable to convert opportunities at the top of the circle.

Apex managed another goal which unfortunately was too big a difference for the Stratford Women to close up.

Player of the day was Kat Strang. Final score 2-0 to Apex.

Stratford Broadway Men held on to the Challenge Trophy for another week.

NPBHS started off strongly putting Broadway on the back foot, forcing uncharacteristic unforced errors from Broadway.

Broadway stepped up to the mark, strengthening their defensive and attacking structures to create two quality goals, a well taken PC strike from Isa Butler and the second a well worked team goal finished by Brayden Sharp.

Kobie Hey thought he'd got the magic touch but unfortunately the goal was disallowed. NPBHS didn't stop coming either and, despite heroic efforts in defence, they managed to get their second with only a few minutes to go to earn the 2-all draw.

Club Day April 23: All teams playing at home.