Stratford Football: Division one team takes on New Plymouth Rangers

The McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC first division team hosted New Plymouth Rangers on Saturday in the Nimmo Cup semifinal.

The Rangers were favourites after being named the first division champions last week and having beaten Stratford twice in the league, but this didn't dissuade Stratford.

After a tense first half, the Stratford team would count themselves unlucky to be down after conceding a scrappy goal late in the half.

The second half provided much entertainment with opportunities both ways. The Rangers managed to score again before Stratford found the back of the net through key striker Luke Snellgrove, setting up a nervous last 10 minutes for the visitors.

The Rangers managed to escape extra time and head for the final in Waitara next weekend. Final score 2-1 to the Rangers.