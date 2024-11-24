The Lalaga: Le Hui Fono exhibition will run until May 2025. Photo / Hayley Bethell

The contemporary culture of Te Moana nui-a-Kiwa (Pacific) is on show in a new exhibition opening at New Plymouth District Council’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery Len Lye Centre.

Lalaga: Le Hui Fono brings together artists and communities from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and Aotearoa, working together to make the gallery a place to celebrate unique and connected aspects of culturally significant materials, designs, stories, sounds, and language.

The director of the council’s cultural organisations, Dr Zara Stanhope, said the exhibition seeks to strengthen connections between Pasifika artists and communities, and those of Taranaki and the Govett-Brewster, and has been in development for three years.

“The wider Lalaga – lalaga means to ‘to weave together’ or ‘woven’ – conversation has been led by the gallery’s Pacific public programme’s coordinator Theresa Tongi and Pacific curator at large for Govett-Brewster, Ruha Fifita.

“Their sustained work with local communities and tangata whenua artists, as well as those from Tonga, Samoa and Fiji, have produced many ideas which have enabled the Govett-Brewster to really grow this project into an ongoing, evolving, and important conversation, held across multiple chapters.