Martial arts teacher hosts free lessons for kids during Covid-19 alert levels

The lessons take place weekly via Zoom. Photo/ Supplied

A martial arts teacher is hosting free online lessons during the Covid-19 alert levels.

Shane Wallacehoskin started the lessons in the 2020 Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

"I started a Facebook group so people could watch the lessons on Facebook Live. At the start there was 15 people in the group and by the end there was 3000 members. I started a new group for this year's lockdown. This year I am hosting the lessons via Zoom. I'm planning to keep them running in alert level 3 and possibly alert level 2."

Shane has been a martial arts teacher for 12 years.

"I used to run martial arts classes in New Plymouth. I moved away and I now run the lessons online. We're planning to move back to Taranaki at the end of the year."

Shane started the free weekly lessons as a way to keep children active during lockdown.

"It's something kids can do, and it keeps them active. I'm very passionate about empowering kids by teaching them skills they can use in life. Martial arts gives people confidence and also the skills so they can defend themselves if they ever need to."

Around 85 children took part in Shane's recent Zoom.

"The participants were from New Zealand and Australia. It's amazing that I've been able to help kids learn a new skill and keep active during lockdown."

■ To find out more, search Sensei Shane on Facebook or visit www.senseishane.org