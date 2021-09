The pupils enjoyed the visit. From left: Luca Hopkins, 1, Ella Hopkins, 3, Katie Starr, 3, Harry Perkinson, 4, Carter Ardern, 4, William Ardern, 4. Photo /Supplied

Awatuna and Districts Playcentre enjoyed a special visit recently.

The pupils were visited by a Fonterra milk tanker. All the pupils got to look inside the cab and learn about what it does and how it collects milk.