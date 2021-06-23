Exhibition tells the tale of Taranaki fathers through history

Stuart Greenhill with some of the photos featuring in the exhibition.

A new exhibition puts a spotlight on the importance of fathers, especially those from a farming background.

Since September 2019 Fenton Street Art Collective co-owner Stuart Greenhill has interviewed 22 men who have farmed or worked on a farm in eastern Taranaki.

"I really enjoyed meeting all of them. They were very welcoming, open and honest. The oldest man I talked to was 93 and most of them were in their 80s. We discussed the qualities of being a father and what that looked like back in the day. I wanted to convey the magnificence of those men and their fathers. I'm doing it to inspire today's young fathers and potential fathers and to talk about the qualities these men had."

The men were photographed by Auckland photographer Simeon Patience and Eltham photographer Mark Bellringer.

"I'm going to write a novel about the information I have gathered but I thought it would be great to have an exhibition as well," Stuart says.

The exhibition Sons of the Fathers we knew features photographs, paintings, pencil sketches and audio recordings from the interviews.

Many of the men Stuart talked to had fathers who went to war.

"Some of them returned injured but they continued to be husbands and fathers and continued to work. They were not absent fathers. Despite their injuries they modelled qualities that a man should have - courage, endurance, perseverance, a strong work ethic, being loving and supportive, reliable, respectful and responsible."

Stuart says fathers give their sons confidence, awareness and knowledge.

"Fathers teach their sons the important lessons in life. In this day and age it's more common for fathers to be absent, meaning the knowledge isn't being passed down. I'm wanting to inspire new-age fathers and showcase why it's important to teach their sons these important qualities."

The exhibition runs until July 30.