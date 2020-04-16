Across Aotearoa tomorrow the well-loved waiata Pōkarekare Ana will be led in a mass performance by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

The NZSO will perform in partnership with composer Ngatai Huata and the Tomoana whānau and invites everyone to join in from their homes at 3pm, tomorrow, April 18.

More than 100 years ago Ms Huata's grandfather Paraire Henare Tomoana wrote Pōkarekare Ana as a love song to his future wife Kuini Ripeka Ryland Tomoana.

It has become one of the best-known and loved waiata ever written and has been performed many times, including a memorable interpretation by Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

Advertisement

Sir Howard Morrison once said for him it wasn't simply that Pōkarekare Ana was New Zealand's unofficial national anthem.

"I think it's deeper than that," he said.

All New Zealanders are encouraged to play Pōkarekare Ana on any instrument, or sing proudly from their balcony, driveway, front lawn, or even their garden shed.

However, at all times the NZSO and Ms Huata ask participants to maintain their bubble and safe distancing while taking part.

"In these current challenging times, with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, our whānau Tomoana invites New Zealand and the world to join together in song to uplift our spirits and to share our creative gifts of music and song through this popular iconic love song written by our grandfather," says Ms Huata.

"From music, song is born. From song, hope and love transpires and joy, wellness, healing and life is re-energised."

The NZSO and the Tomoana whānau have placed more information, the lyrics and sheet music to the treasured waiata online at nzso.co.nz/nzso-engage/engageathome for participants to download so they can rehearse at home.

Participants are also encouraged to upload to social media a recording of themselves preparing or performing Pōkarekare Ana on April 18.

Advertisement

They can also tag the NZSO on Facebook and Instagram, and use the hashtag #NZSOENGAGEAtHome.

A special countdown will begin at 2.50pm at facebook.com/newzealandsymphonyorchestra on April 18 before the mass performance begins at 3pm.

The celebration of Pōkarekare Ana is part of the NZSO's Engage@Home programme to bring music to all New Zealanders.