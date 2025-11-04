Advertisement
Why promising young rugby players are choosing league over the sport they grew up playing

Mike Thorpe
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
Tom Perkins, Saumaki Saumaki and Harry Inch, three promising young rugby players who will take their talent to rugby league in 2026.

When teenage rugby prodigy Tom Perkins signed a four-year deal with the Newcastle Knights, he added his voice to a chorus growing too loud for New Zealand Rugby to ignore.

“[Rugby] league, in my opinion, is more entertaining to watch, and I think it fits my skill set a lot

