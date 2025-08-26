Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Who is Travis Kelce? Taylor Swift’s fiance - NFL star and podcaster

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Travis Kelce plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. Photo / Getty Images

Travis Kelce plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He’s considered one of the greatest tight ends in American football history, but Travis Kelce has found even greater fame in recent years since starting a relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Kelce started in the NFL in 2013, when he was the first of two third-round picks (63rd overall)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save