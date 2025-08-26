Since formally starting dating in the autumn of 2023, Swift and Kelce appear to have gone a long way, with marriage imminent.

Their relationship began in July 2023 when Kelce went to an Eras tour show at the Chiefs’ home arena, Arrowhead Stadium.

The two eventually communicated after the NFL player was able to deliver a friendship bracelet bearing his phone number to Swift’s camp.

Weeks before their engagement, the couple recorded their first appearance together on Kelce’s New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce. The show also featured Travis Kelce’s 2023 attempt at a romantic relationship with the Grammy winner.

The couple spent more than two hours discussing their dating experiences and Swift’s account of how they met.

Taylor Swift appeared on the 'New Heights' podcast, discussing her new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' and her relationship with Travis Kelce. Photo / New Heights

Swift claimed on the show that Kelce’s public declaration that he wanted to date her was a “wild, romantic gesture”. She said that the only reason she consented to go on New Heights for the first time as a podcast was because Kelce made it “his personal dating app”, which “got me a boyfriend”.

Swift claimed that they came to know one another quite naturally and that he frequently made her laugh, despite the fact that their first profession of love was a little ridiculous.

Swift also announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the podcast, which will be released on October 3.

Swift last week released collectable vinyl box sets of The Life of a Showgirl after similar countdowns. Each sold out within minutes, as fans rushed to secure limited-run versions of the album.

Taylor swift eras tour. Photo / Instagram, @taylorswift

In December 2024, Swift concluded her Eras tour and celebrated her musical marathon with a private wrap party, with Kelce in attendance.

The 35-year-old songwriting sensation shattered records with her nearly two-year-long Eras tour that ended last year.

It raked in $2 billion over 149 shows around the world, making it the most lucrative tour in music history.

Tickets for the tour sometimes sold for exorbitant prices, and it drew millions of fans.