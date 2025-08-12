“TS12!” Travis Kelce exclaims in the video.
The Life of a Showgirl is the follow-up to Swift’s last studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released last year and sold 1.4 million copies on the first day.
Since 2021, she has been making good on her vow to re-record her first six studio records in a bid to own the rights to them.
In May, the 14-time Grammy Award winner, who was locked in a feud with record executives since 2019 over the ownership of her music, said she had bought back the rights to her entire back catalogue for an undisclosed sum.
The 35-year-old songwriting sensation shattered records with her nearly two-year-long Eras tour that ended last year.
It raked in $2 billion over 149 shows around the world, making it the most lucrative tour in music history.
Tickets for the tour sold for sometimes exorbitant prices, and it drew millions of fans.
- Agence France-Presse