“It’s like you want to keep things private, but at the same time I’m not here to hide anything, like, ‘that’s my girl’.

“That’s my lady, so I’m proud of that, it’s not like I’m sitting there trying to juggle and see how I can keep this under wraps.

“You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is going to get a headline.”

But Kelce revealed an increased interest in his personal life had taken some getting used to, especially when photographers and fans were turning up at his home.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he had noticed the pair’s fanbases merging, and credited Swift for attracting the attention of more children and families to the NFL.

He said Swifties watching the NFL were “such a positive thing” for the sport and it was after she began watching him play that he fell for her.

“She’s very self-aware, but at the same time she understands situations like that, and I think why I really started to fall for her was how genuine she was around friends and family.

“There was a couple of weeks there where between every single play they were filming her, and we understand.

“But the first game she came to against the Bears, I was like I could probably set you up with everything, but no, she’s just like I want to be around friends and family and experience this with everybody.

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce. Photo / Getty Images

“She got beaucoup points for that, I was like, damn, she’s a madness, she wants to be a part of it, she wants to support me and do things like that.

“I was like, man, she’s really won me over with that.”

Kelce said he also enjoyed supporting Swift, he described her concerts as “electric”, and that he “enjoyed seeing her in her element and killing it on stage”.

The NFL star said Swift “had some bangers” and was then asked to name his top three Swift songs.

Kelce said Blank Space was his favourite because it was the first one he had listened to, and placed Cruel Summer in second place, describing it as “an absolute banger” at her live shows.

Kelce said his third favourite Swift track was So High School, which is written about the relationship between her and the American footballer, and tells the story of their early relationship.



