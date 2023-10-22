Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘in love’

"They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “friends think they’re in love”.

Although the 33-year-old singer/songwriter and the 34-year-old NFL star only went public with their romance in September, friends believe the romance will last.

A source told Us Weekly: “They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction. Friends think they’re in love.”

“Taylor is really happy and excited about Travis. She’s at the relationship stage where she looks forward to seeing him, getting calls from him, spending time with him. She has butterflies in her stomach, and she hasn’t had that in a while. She feels safe and comfortable around him, physically and emotionally.

“Travis is someone who is so different for her. With him, it’s easy. She doesn’t have to worry about anything.

“He has his own career and money. So he’s not with her for the wrong reasons. He has his own successful career and understands the demands.”

And, they are already planning how to see each other when Taylor goes back on the road with her Eras tour.

The insider said: “He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him. It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

“There’s no drama and they’re happy. He’ll visit, she’ll visit. It’s working for them.”