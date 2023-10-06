Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Photo / Getty Images

Travis Kelce’s mom feels she is in an “alternate universe” hanging out with Taylor Swift.

The NFL star is believed to have been romancing the Bad Blood hitmaker for the last few months and the 33-year-old pop star has been spending time with his mother Donna Kelce watching his Kansas City Chiefs games, and the matriarch admitted it has been a surreal experience getting so much public attention.

Appearing on the Got It From My Momma podcast, Donna said: “I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before.

Donna admitted the last few weeks have been a “whirlwind” and she is surprised the speculation surrounding Travis and Taylor’s rumoured relationship has yet to die down.

She said: “I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before.

”So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”

But Donna thinks it is “pretty cool” that some young girls have developed an interest in football as a result of Taylor’s appearances in the crowd and admitted the NFL have been cashing in on the attention.

She said: “All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank. You know what I’m saying? Good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything.

”I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could have paid $1 million to a PR firm.”

Donna’s comments came after Travis, 33, and his brother Jason, 35, joked they had been “put on the map” because of the Lover singer.

The brothers announced on Wednesday that their New Heights podcast has reached No 1 across various platforms thanks to what’s been called the “Taylor effect”.

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason said: “We are officially on the map. Both Travis and I have officially been put on the map.” Travis replied: “Just when you think you been skatin’ away from it.”

Crediting Taylor for the uplift in their numbers, Jason joked: “Nothing out of the ordinary from week tree, so can’t really explain why the boost in viewership, but we appreciate you guys tuning in.”