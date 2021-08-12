Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

'We need growth': All Blacks coach Ian Foster explains squad selections for Bledisloe II

5 minutes to read
Your favourite All Blacks answer questions ahead of their next game. Video / All Blacks

Your favourite All Blacks answer questions ahead of their next game. Video / All Blacks

Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Ian Foster had two options after the All Blacks dished up an inconsistent display in the opening Bledisloe Cup test – reach for the all-powerful selection tool to send an immediate message, or show faith

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.