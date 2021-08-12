Rugby: Highlanders hooker Ash Dixon to take up two-year contract in Japan

Highlanders co-captain Ash Dixon is heading to Japan on a two-year deal. Photo / Photosport

Highlanders co-captain Ash Dixon will not be with the club in 2022, with the 32-year-old agreeing to a two-year deal in Japan.

Dixon will see out the current NPC season with Hawke's Bay, before linking up with his new club in the Japanese League One competition in January.

"I've put a lot of thought into it and it was not an easy decision for myself and my family to make," Dixon said of his decision. "I've had some incredibly great times with the team, and I will cherish them forever."

It is not yet know which club Dixon will link up with in Japan. He had a short stint in the Japanese league in 2018 with the Panasonic Wild Knights.

Dixon played 100 Super Rugby matches for the Highlanders since joining the club from the Hurricanes in 2015, celebrating his 100th appearance for the club in their Super Rugby Transtrasman final against the Blues at Eden Park.

He has also appeared more than 100 times for Hawke's Bay, and is among the most capped Māori All Blacks captains of all time, having represented the team 19 times.

Highlanders head coach Tony Brown said Dixon would leave a long-lasting legacy at the club.

"Ash will be remembered as one of the great Highlander's men; his contribution to the club both on and off the field has been immense, as co-captain he has been the ultimate professional and we wish him, Mikayla, Paiyton and Boston all the very best with this fantastic opportunity."

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark added: "He has been an integral part of the club since his arrival, he has significant mana within the team and has put an enormous amount of work into our organisation. He goes with our good wishes and gratitude."