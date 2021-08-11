All Blacks name squad for second Bledisloe Cup test against Australia

Your favourite All Blacks answer questions ahead of their next game. Video / All Blacks

The All Blacks have made one injury enforced change for their second Bledisloe cup test against Australia in Auckland on Saturday.

Midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered in last week's 33-25 All Blacks win.

Rieko Ioane will shift infield to start in the No. 13 jersey, while Will Jordan moves into the starting right wing spot.

Halfback TJ Perenara has also been named to the gameday squad to make his return to test rugby off the bench.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said: "We're all excited to be returning to Eden Park for the second Bledisloe Cup Test. It's been a very 'forward looking' week. We were delighted with the result last weekend and obviously had some things that we had to work on this week so that has kept us focussed."

Foster said there was huge motivation amongst the team ahead of this weekend.

"We know that Australia will be disappointed with the result and will lift. It's a do or die game for them.

"But the Bledisloe Cup means a lot to us. It's an historic trophy and it's easy for people to take it for granted based on results in recent years, but throughout history it has been a hard Cup to win, so it's hugely important."

All Blacks: 1-George Bower, 2-Codie Taylor, 3-Nepo Laulala, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Sam Whitelock (cap), 6-Akira Ioane, 7-Dalton Papalii, 8-Ardie Savea, 9-Aaron Smith, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 11-Rieko Ioane, 12-David Havili, 13-Rieko Ioane, 14-Will Jordan, 15-Damian McKenzie

Reserves: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Karl Tu'inikuafe, 18-Angus Ta'avao, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Jordie Barrett