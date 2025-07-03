Speaking to Brian Kelly on the Country Sport Breakfast, Paddon said he has big plans if things do eventuate.

“Much like what Team New Zealand do in yachting, I’d love to have that New Zealand-themed team involved within rally,” said Paddon. “Maybe it’s a couple of cars, you get other drivers involved, and build a profile and a team around it.

“It’s a work in progress. We’ve got a lot of people around us who want to help make it happen, but we’ve got to wait for the pieces of the puzzle to fall together.”

If things do eventuate, Paddon is unsure if he will be the one behind the wheel.

Hayden Paddon in action. Photo / Paddon Racing Group

Paddon remains active as a driver, recently finishing second at the Ypres Rally in Belgium – the first non-European to stand on that event’s podium – and will compete in Queensland this weekend.

However, the idea of running his own team increasingly occupies his thoughts.

“All we can do is dream about it,” he said.

“If it goes in that direction, I’d love to run our own team. Money’s going to play a big factor, but you have to have dreams and goals to work towards.”

Paddon believes changes are needed to address declining interest in the WRC, which he attributes to rising costs and a lack of competition.

Since 2016, there have only been four different champions.

“It’s lacking numbers and competition, and it’s just got so expensive with the current Rally1 cars that it’s become unattainable for most,” he said.

“They need to bring it back to basics, get more competitors involved, and bring unpredictability back.

“When there’s only two or three guys fighting for a win, people switch off. You need more teams and more excitement.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.