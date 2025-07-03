Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon hopes rumoured regulation changes will pave the way for his return to the World Rally Championship, this time as a team owner.
Paddon, who became the first New Zealander to win a WRC event in Argentina in 2016, has not competed full-time in the championshipfor six years, but continues to get behind the wheel around the world.
The 38-year-old believes the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile is expected to decide in August whether to allow private teams to build and run their own cars starting from 2027 or 2028.
This potential shift comes amid speculation that Hyundai, Paddon’s long-time partner, could withdraw from the sport, leaving only Ford and Toyota as manufacturers. Paddon believes that opening the series to private teams could revitalise the WRC and make it more accessible.
He already runs the Paddon Rally Group in the New Zealand Rally Championship and sees an opportunity to bring a New Zealand-based team to the world stage.
Speaking to Brian Kelly on the Country Sport Breakfast, Paddon said he has big plans if things do eventuate.
“Much like what Team New Zealand do in yachting, I’d love to have that New Zealand-themed team involved within rally,” said Paddon. “Maybe it’s a couple of cars, you get other drivers involved, and build a profile and a team around it.
“It’s a work in progress. We’ve got a lot of people around us who want to help make it happen, but we’ve got to wait for the pieces of the puzzle to fall together.”