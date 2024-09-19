New jobseeker benefit forecasts revealed, bill to ban gang patches passes its third reading and air strikes in Lebanon after deadly device attacks.

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to sending false tips to law enforcement officials about a potential mass shooting and bombing plot, apparently trying to frame a member of his fantasy football group after the two had an online dispute.

Matthew Gabriel, a 25-year-old from Philadelphia, sent fake, anonymous tips to law enforcement, knowingly and falsely describing the other person as someone plotting a mass shooting in Norway and a bombing in Iowa, the Justice Department said in a news release Wednesday. Authorities did not name the other person.

Gabriel’s actions “consumed significant law enforcement resources on two continents,” Jacqueline C. Romero, a federal prosecutor, said in the release. The false tips diverted authorities from actual incidents and investigations, she added.

“Hoax threats aren’t a joke or protected speech, they’re a crime,” she said. “My advice to keyboard warriors who’d like to avoid federal charges: always think of the potential consequences before you hit ‘post’ or ‘send’.”

Gabriel’s attorney did not immediately reply to a request for comment.