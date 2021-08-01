Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Hair that's a cut above

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps the Tokyo Olympics news as Dame Valerie Adams while bronze and Lisa Carrington looks set for a golden blitz. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Whether a lock for the podium or a fringe competitor, Olympians in all disciplines came to Tokyo coiffed to contend.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka debuted bright red box braids as she lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony. Similar styles in various colors have been popular around the Games — neon pink for sprinter Amya Clarke of Saint Kitts and Nevis; blue, red and white for French judo fighter Romane Dicko.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica was easy to pick out in the 100-metre — even at high speeds, her flashy yellow and orange look pops.

Amya Clarke, of Saint Kitts and Nevis, prepares to start in her heat of the women's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. Photo / AP

Uche Eke's highlights are more subtle — the Nigerian gymnast has green tips to match his uniform.

Uche Eke, of Nigeria, competes on the horizontal bar during the men's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

It's not the Olympics without the rings, of course. Mongolian shooting coach Undralbat Lkhagva has them shaved into the back of his head, each of the five circles dyed a different colour.

Francine Niyonsaba, of Burundi, finishes a heat in the women's 5,000-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

Angola's Azenaide Carlos controls the ball during the women's Preliminary Round Group A handball match between Netherlands and Angola at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

Russian Olympic Committee's Alena Tiron's braids fly as she plays in their women's rugby sevens match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

Michelle-Lee Ahye, of Trinidad and Tobago, wins a heat in the women's 100-metre run at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

It would be remiss not to mention two outstanding styles from Down Under in this list which deserve highlighting despite not being specifically shaped for the Games.

All Black Sevens player Joe Webber AKA The Omokoroa Octopus and Aussie golf legend Cameron Smith might not have the most colourful cuts - but their proud display of their Antipodean roots make them a shoe-in.

Business at the front, dreadlock party at the back. Joe Webber's extreme style stood out. Photo / Photosport

Australia's Cameron Smith is a true-blue Aussie legend. Photo / AP

Roda Njobvu, of Zambia, runs in her heat of the women's 100-metres at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

Tia-Adana Belle, of Barbados, gets ready to compete in a heat in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Viktorija Golubic, of Switzerland, during second round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, runs in a semifinal of the women's 100-metres at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

Raven Saunders, of the United States, competes in the final of the women's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

Kiran Badloe, from the Netherlands, channels Avatar in the windsurfing RS:X class at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

Natoya Goule, of Jamaica, prepares to race in her heat of the women's 800-metres at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

- Associated Press, additional reporting NZ Herald