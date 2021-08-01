Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Hair that's a cut above

Whether a lock for the podium or a fringe competitor, Olympians in all disciplines came to Tokyo coiffed to contend.
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka debuted bright red box braids as she lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony. Similar styles in various colors have been popular around the Games — neon pink for sprinter Amya Clarke of Saint Kitts and Nevis; blue, red and white for French judo fighter Romane Dicko.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica was easy to pick out in the 100-metre — even at high speeds, her flashy yellow and orange look pops.
Uche Eke's highlights are more subtle — the Nigerian gymnast has green tips to match his uniform.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
It's not the Olympics without the rings, of course. Mongolian shooting coach Undralbat Lkhagva has them shaved into the back of his head, each of the five circles dyed a different colour.
Read More
- Tokyo Olympics 2020 (August 2): New Zealand athletes and events in action, how to watch in NZ, ...
- Tokyo Olympics 2020: Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home - NZ Herald
- Tokyo Olympics 2020: Massive medal haul means it's already a historic Olympics for New Zealand ...
- Tokyo Olympics 2020: Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs claims stunning victory in men's 100 metre f...
- Tokyo Olympics 2020: Outperforming the experts - Why New Zealand may be on track for greatest G...
It would be remiss not to mention two outstanding styles from Down Under in this list which deserve highlighting despite not being specifically shaped for the Games.
All Black Sevens player Joe Webber AKA The Omokoroa Octopus and Aussie golf legend Cameron Smith might not have the most colourful cuts - but their proud display of their Antipodean roots make them a shoe-in.
Full Kiwi schedule below. Click on a name to see athlete's bio, upcoming events, past Games performance and medal chance.
- Associated Press, additional reporting NZ Herald