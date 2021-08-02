Laurel Hubbard made history in Tokyo on Monday night, becoming the first openly transgender female to compete at the Olympics, but failed to make a successful lift in the women's +87kg weightlifting event. Video / Sky Sport

All the New Zealand action from day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kiwis in action today

Starting the New Zealand medal chase today are Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, who are gunning for back-to-back gold medals when they race in the 49er medal race tonight.

In a 10-boat race which sees first place receive two points and last place handed 20 (the crew with the fewest points wins), Burling and Tuke's 14-point buffer over fourth place means a solid finish should be enough for them to win a third consecutive Games medal.

However, winning gold will be much tougher – the Kiwi duo only have a four-point lead over both the British and Spanish crews, and will therefore need to be at their best when it matters most.

Four hours later, another notable name will go for a medal, with Laurel Hubbard making history, albeit controversially, as the first transgender woman at the Games. She could also become New Zealand's first weightlifting medallist, with the bookmakers listing her as a clear second-favourite behind China's Li Wenwen.

New Zealand's other medal chance comes in the equestrian, where the Kiwi team will look to move up from their fourth place to gain a team medal in the jumping event, before the top 25 riders qualify for the individual final held just before midnight. Tim Price sits in fourth, and can add another medal to New Zealand's storied equestrian history with a strong display tonight.

Needing much more than a strong display will be the Black Sticks women, who will need to play the game of their lives to beat the dominant Dutch hockey team in their quarter-final. The Black Sticks have been installed at $17 outsiders to the Netherlands' $1.05 for the clash, but as the Oly Whites showed against Japan, that doesn't mean they can't put up a fight.

While those aforementioned medal hopes will end the day, perhaps New Zealand's best medal chance begins the proceedings, with kayaker Lisa Carrington getting her campaign underway as she chases a record-setting Games.

Check the "who's competing" interactive above to see the full list of Kiwis in action, and when they begin their events.

Sports in action today

Artistic Gymnastics (Three finals)

Artistic Swimming (Free Routine Prelims)

Athletics (Five finals)

Badminton (Men's singles and women's doubles medal matches)

Baseball (Round 2)

Basketball (Women's Pool Play)

Beach Volleyball (Round of 16)

Canoe Sprint (Heats, quarter-finals)

Cycling Track (Women's Team Sprint finals, Team Pursuit qualifying)

Diving (Men's 3m Springboard preliminary)

Equestrian (Eventing Jumping final)

Football (Women's semifinals)

Handball (Women's Pool Play)

Hockey (Women's quarter-finals)

Sailing (Classification races, 49er medal races)

Shooting (Two finals)

Table Tennis (Team knockouts)

Volleyball (Women's Pool Play)

Water Polo (Men's Pool Play)

Weightlifting (Women's 87kg and +87kg final)

Wrestling (Three finals)

How to follow the action

The Herald will have live updates running from 10am, while you can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Sports in action tomorrow

Artistic Gymnastics (Three finals)

Artistic Swimming (Duet Technical Routine)

Athletics (Six finals)

Baseball (Repechage)

Basketball (Men's Quarter-finals)

Beach Volleyball (Women's Quarter-finals)

Boxing (Finals)

Canoe Sprint (Four finals)

Cycling Track (Women's Team Pursuit and Men's Team Sprint finals)

Diving (Men's 3m Springboard final)

Equestrian (Jumping individual qualifier)

Football (Men's semifinals)

Handball (Men's quarter-finals)

Hockey (Men's semifinals)

Sailing (Finn and Nacra 17 medal races)

Sport Climbing (Men's Combined qualification)

Table Tennis (Team knockouts)

Volleyball (Men's quarter-finals)

Water Polo (Women's quarter-finals)

Weightlifting (Men's 109kg final)

Wrestling (Three finals)